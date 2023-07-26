Kylian Mbappe transfer: Paris Saint-Germain forward not interested in meeting Al Hilal after £257m world record bid

Kylian Mbappe is not interested in meeting representatives from Al Hilal to discuss a move to Saudi Arabia.

PSG have given Al Hilal permission to speak to Mbappe after the Saudi club made a world-record €300m (£257m) offer for the player on Saturday.

Representatives of Al Hilal have been in Paris this week but there has been no meeting with Mbappe's camp.

PSG insiders believe Mbappe is refusing to speak to Al Hilal because he has already agreed to move to Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.

Al Hilal's offer was subject to the agreement of a payment schedule and it was conditional on the signing of contracts between the clubs and between Mbappe and Al Hilal.

More to follow....

This is a breaking [insert team, sportsperson, league, sport] news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.