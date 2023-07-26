Alexis Sanchez : Former Arsenal and Man Utd forward in line for shock Premier League return - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Former Arsenal and Man Utd forward Alexis Sanchez could make a shock free transfer back to the Premier League, with reports claiming that the Chilean is ready to accept a stunning return offer from Nottingham Forest.

Bayern Munich have left two of their top chiefs at home to try to finalise deal on Harry Kane. While the team flew to Japan, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe stayed in Europe and hope to have more talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Arsenal are set to close a deal on Gremio's Brazilian midfielder Bitello for a discounted price of £6.8m this week.

Tyson Fury is set to train with UFC legend Tom Aspinall ahead of his blockbuster fight against MMA superstar Francis Ngannou on October 29 in Saudi Arabia.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ben Stokes is willing to undergo surgery on his chronic knee injury after the fifth Test in the hope of prolonging his career so that he can lead England on the Ashes tour Down Under in 2025.

Liverpool are continuing discussions with Southampton in their effort to get Romeo Lavia - there is currently a significant difference between the clubs' valuations of the teenager, with Southampton valuing the Belgian at £50m.

Ben Foster was turned away from a San Diego bar on Wrexham's US tour for a poor 'attitude'.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have made a verbal bid worth a total of £51.4m for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

West Ham fear missing out on Conor Gallagher as the player wants to stay and fight for his place under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Nathan Ake gave Pep Guardiola an injury scare ahead of the new campaign after leaving the field just 30 minutes into the game in their pre-season clash with Bayern Munich.

THE GUARDIAN

UK Athletics is set to reject a World Championships invitation, with furious British athletes including Lina Nielsen, Joshua Zeller, and Amelia Strickler accusing the national federation of "stealing" their chance to compete at next month's World Championships.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

American billionaire Stephen Pagliuca has suggested he is seeking to invest in a Premier League side - potentially having an impact on the ongoing takeover process at Manchester United.

Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez has admitted he hopes to stay at Old Trafford next season despite having already been contacted by a few Championship clubs.

Manchester City have told Bernardo Silva they do not intend to sell him this summer.

Manchester United are unhappy with Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson's comments about goalkeeper Nathan Bishop - Paul Mullin required oxygen before he was substituted, and Parkinson said Bishop should "steer clear" of Wrexham after the incident.

Man City's pursuit of RB Leipzig's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol continues.

EVENING STANDARD

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel says he has "nothing to hide" regarding interest in signing Harry Kane as the team has a lot of injured players and is going through a difficult situation.

Declan Rice has stated that he never held conversations with Mason Mount about the best mates signing for the same club this summer.

Lazio are in competition with Fulham in the race for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Ange Postecoglou has delivered a clear indication that Giovani Lo Celso will remain with Tottenham for the coming season.

DAILY MIRROR

Henri Lansbury has decided to call time on his career at 32.

DAILY RECORD

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has demanded FIFA put in place a "solidarity fund" for Ukrainian clubs, which could force Celtic to pay a transfer fee in any potential move for Tete.