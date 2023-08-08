Harry Kane: Bayern Munich to go back in for Tottenham striker but time running out to strike a deal

Bayern Munich are expected to bid again for Harry Kane.

The German champions are not giving up on signing the 30-year-old despite their latest offer, worth more than €100m (£86m) including add-ons, being rejected on Monday.

Kane's addition remains the top priority among Bayern's hierarchy, according to Sky Germany.

Nevertheless, an agreement between the clubs is not currently in sight and - as things stand - it is looking more likely Kane will stay at Spurs.

The striker wants his future sorted either way before the end of this week, ahead of Tottenham's opening game of the season at Brentford on Sunday.

Kane is enjoying life under new Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou.

He is among several players who featured on Sunday against Shakhtar Donetsk who have not travelled to Barcelona for their final friendly on Tuesday night.

Kane is out of contract next summer and the risk for Spurs is keeping him beyond the current transfer window and losing an elite goalscorer on a free next summer, potentially to a Premier League rival.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season in a disappointing campaign for Spurs as they finished eighth to miss out on European football, while they remain without a trophy since 2008.

He has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for the club, having scored his first Spurs goal in December 2011, while in the Premier League he has netted 213 times in 320 Premier League games and is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

Postecoglou unfazed by 'tough' new beginnings

Spurs manager Postecoglou sat down to speak with Sky Sports' Peter Smith on Monday, where Kane's future was put to the Australian...

How much of distraction has the Harry Kane situation been? We saw he scored four goals [on Sunday], so clearly he's still focused and delivering, but when you're trying to build this unit, to play in this way, in these complex tactical systems, knowing that key component may or may not be there in a couple of weeks' time, how hard has that been for you?

To be honest, it's the same as every other club I've been at. You know, the beginnings are always tough and at Celtic, you just have to look at the first six games, I lost three of them because we were still buying players until the last day of the window. I didn't even have a core of a team, let alone missing a key player. It was the same in Japan.

So the beginnings are always like that. So for me it's kind of normal. I think when you go into a job, certainly whenever I've changed, you're going in knowing that they're seeking change and whenever there's change, the beginnings are tough. In this case, Harry is obviously the biggest one.

You just learn to deal with it. I've learned to become really disciplined to make sure that I don't just focus on one thing. I don't get distracted by what I think is the most important thing.

The most important thing right now for us is to build a team. It's not about one or two. If this was year two, year three of the project and the team's already playing the way I wanted to, and we've got the foundation of a really good squad, and Harry was the only thing floating about, I'd be spending a lot more time on it and it'll probably be a little bit more distracting in terms of the energy I need.

But right now, as important as Harry is to this group, what's more important for me is what I do with the group.

I was going to ask you what success might look like this season for you but I guess implementing your style and having the team play how you want to would be one. But does Harry's situation affect whether you're going for a certain points total, or a position?

No, I just don't look at it that way. I've never set a goal or target in my life because if I did, I'd probably wouldn't have achieved the success I've had, because the reality of it is a lot of the success I've had has been unexpected, even by myself.

So by not putting targets on and goals… you could reach that goal quite easily, and then everyone takes their foot off the pedal. I'm just not about that. It's about being the best team [we] can be. I said at the start, I think what I've come to realize, Is because, you know, wherever I've been, if the success hasn't come in the first year, it certainly has in the second.

But the supporters have given a fairly good gauge as to how we're going. What they see and how they feel is… if we get to the end of this year and our supporters are happy with our season, then I think we'll achieve what we wanted to but what that looks like in a tangible sense, points, trophies, who knows mate?

That's got to be our goal to get to the end of the season and the most important people at the football club, the fans, feel like their team has progressed and has given them hope for what's ahead.

Solhekol: Spurs won't dance to Bayern's tune

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"I think it's interesting that Tottenham don't seem to be dancing to Bayern's tune.

"There were a lot of reports coming out of Germany on Friday saying that Bayern Munich needed to know by midnight on Friday otherwise they were going to walk away.

"Spurs have taken their time. They are not going to abide by any arbitrary deadlines that Bayern Munich impose. They have taken their time and they have let it be known that the offer has been rejected."

