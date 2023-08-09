Harry Maguire transfer: West Ham agree deal in principle with Manchester United to sign defender

West Ham have an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign defender Harry Maguire in a deal worth in the region of £30m.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem but there is still work to do on the details of his exit from United.

West Ham, though, are cautiously optimistic about completing the signing having had a £20m bid for the England international rejected last month.

Meanwhile, West Ham have dismissed an initial approach from Manchester City for midfielder Lucas Paqueta as it was "in no way deemed acceptable", Sky Sports News has been told.

It's thought the Hammers will not even begin to consider selling the Brazil international, who joined last summer on a five-year contract in a club-record £51m deal, for less than £85m.

However, it's understood Paqueta's head has been turned by the interest of the treble winners.

Paqueta scored five goals last season after a slow start in east London, becoming a key part of their Europa Conference League success.

On Monday, Man Utd rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay. United, who value him at closer to £45m, are happy to keep him, but he's also viewed as the biggest sale they could make this summer.

West Ham are yet to go back in with an improved offer and while their interest remains in him, it's thought the focus will now be on Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

The club are growing increasingly confident they can sign the Saints captain in this transfer window having walked away from a deal last month after seeing a bid worth £30m rejected.

However, they feel they've made a breakthrough and are thought to be close to a deal.

West Ham are encouraged by the player's desire to join and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

