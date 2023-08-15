Romeo Lavia: Chelsea in advanced talks with Southampton for Belgian midfielder

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Southampton over a deal for midfielder Romeo Lavia.

One source has told Sky Sports News there is a "cautious optimism" a full agreement can be reached on the deal.

Personal terms between Chelsea and Lavia are not expected to be a problem.

Liverpool have an agreement worth in the region of £60m for Lavia, but the player has made it clear he wants to go to Chelsea.

Liverpool have already missed out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea. The Blues have agreed a deal with Brighton worth a British record £115m for Caicedo. That follows Liverpool having a £111m offer accepted only for the 21-year-old to inform them he intended to join Chelsea.

Chelsea want to bring in two midfielders in this window and talks between them and Leeds United over the signing of Tyler Adams broke down last week after the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

Southampton had been holding firm on their £50m valuation of 19-year-old Lavia. Chelsea had made an offer of £48m last week, while Liverpool had seen three previous offers turned down this summer.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract after joining from Manchester City last summer but was always expected to leave after Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Belgium international did not come off the bench during Southampton's win over Sheffield Wednesday on the opening night of the season, while he was not named in the squad for the Carabao Cup defeat at Gillingham on Tuesday or the 4-4 draw with Norwich on Saturday.

'An ongoing saga but it's advancing'

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam speaking on The Transfer Show:

"This is another one of the ongoing sagas of the summer.

"On Monday morning, Liverpool had an offer of £60m accepted by Southampton but nothing happened. There was no advance in the medical and Lavia wasn't heading to Merseyside to get on with things. There was a little bit of a malaise. While that was going on, Chelsea were bevering in the background working on their own deal for the midfielder.

"It would suggest that Lavia's preference was to go to Chelsea. But as things stand, there is no offer from Chelsea that Southampton have agreed to.

"Chelsea were interested in Lavia this time last summer after just three Premier League appearances. We are expecting some big movement in the next 24 to 48 hours or so. You get the sense this one is advancing."

Explained: How are Chelsea staying in line with FFP rules?

Sky Sports News' James Savundra explains how Chelsea are keeping in line with Financial Fair Play rules despite their huge spending since the Todd Boehly takeover.

