Chelsea transfers: Hakim Ziyech nears Galatasaray move as Blues close on £17m Brazilian Deivid Washington

Galatasaray have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign forward Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan is expected to have a medical on Wednesday, with officials from the Turkish club flying into London.

A deal to take Ziyech to Saudi club Al Nassr had been close in June, but fell through after the medical showed up an issue with his knee, the player later dismissing this on social media.

In January, a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain was blocked by the French governing body over late paperwork. PSG did try to appeal the decision, blaming Chelsea for administrative failures on transfer deadline day.

Ziyech was Chelsea's first signing following the end of their transfer ban in 2020 - at £33m from Ajax.

The forward was a regular in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge but has recently struggled, and is now not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

Brazilian Deivid Washington to have medical

Striker Deivid Washington will have a Chelsea medical by Thursday ahead of his move from Santos worth £17m.

The 18-year-old Brazilian scored in his opening two games in the Brasileirao, but has made just nine appearances for Santos.

Image: Deivid Washington has been described as a Brazilian "prodigy", but joins a long list of young South American signings at Chelsea

Alongside Moises Caicedo and the incoming Romeo Lavia, Washington would be Chelsea's ninth summer signing. The list already contains multiple forwards, including Christopher Nkunku from RP Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

Chelsea are yet to decide whether they will send the Brazilian out on loan or keep him part of the first team squad.

Washington will also join the many young South Americans recently signed by Chelsea.

