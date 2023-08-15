Chelsea could break the MLS transfer record with a bid for goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea could break another transfer record, this time smashing the highest-paid fee for an MLS player, with the free-spending Blues reportedly targeting New England Revolution goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic.

Liverpool hero Robbie Fowler has offered to intervene to stop any approach from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

West Ham United have set a price of £85m for Lucas Paqueta with Manchester City having so far bid substantially below that figure.

Image: West Ham would want around £85m for Lucas Paqueta

Chelsea have put teenager Lewis Hall up for sale but are asking for around £30m amid interest from Newcastle United.

Sarina Wiegman will be put forward for an honorary damehood if the Lionesses win the World Cup.

England captain Owen Farrell is expected to be withdrawn from the firing line by Steve Borthwick for Saturday's clash with Ireland despite being cleared to play.

THE GUARDIAN

Al Hilal are closing in on a deal to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham after rekindling their interest in the Serbia striker.

West Ham are giving serious consideration to a move for the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi and are targeting Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos and Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou in their hunt for a centre-back.

Brighton are preparing a new offer for Lille's Carlos Baleba after identifying the Cameroon midfielder as their primary target to replace Moisés Caicedo.

THE SUN

Mason Greenwood is expected to be reinstated at Manchester United as early as next week.

Ansu Fati is set to spark a Premier League scramble after deciding to leave Barcelona.

Liverpool are reportedly chasing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Image: Ryan Gravenberch - a Liverpool target?

Michail Antonio has revealed Richarlison will refuse to shake his hand after the London derby between Tottenham and West Ham.

West Ham expect to have signed a replacement for their failed Harry Maguire bid within the next 48 hours.

Monaco have had their £34m bid rejected for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

The Borussia Dortmund squad are reportedly happy that Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid this summer after growing tired of his behaviour during his time at the German club.

West Ham are exploring a deal for former Arsenal centre back Konstantinos Mavropanos.

DAILY STAR

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand has cautioned his old club against pursuing a deal for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali has been spotted again out and about in the North East, just days after the Italian international sampled his first ever Wetherspoons.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are tracking Peterborough United stopper Ronnie Edwards with a view to a potential bid this transfer window.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are ready to open talks with Reo Hatate and Liel Abada over new contracts.

Daniel Podence has been handed a seal of approval to get his move to Celtic off the ground, but that there is a transfer hurdle for the champions to overcome.

Club Brugge are watching Rocco Vata's situation at Celtic closely.

