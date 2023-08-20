Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid to put pressure on Paris Saint-Germain with late transfer window move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are set to put pressure on Paris Saint-Germain with a late summer transfer window move to sign Kylian Mbappe despite his return to first-team action.

Nottingham Forest's failure to get a deal over the line for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson could end with the player securing a move to rivals Crystal Palace.

Neil Warnock does not expect Chuba Akpom to last long at Ajax if they play the former Middlesbrough man as a striker.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Everton are closing on a £15m deal to sign Southampton striker Che Adams as they look for a solution to their lack of goals.

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is at the centre of a transfer tussle between Sevilla and Fiorentina with a fee of around £6.5m being mooted.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is ready to tie up a £23m move to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos has emerged as a possible transfer target for Manchester United as they seek a new back-up option for Andre Onana.

THE SUN

Fulham are ready to join the race to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain as they seek a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic following his move to Al Hilal.

Luton Town have offered a Premier League lifeline to former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe after he snubbed the chance of a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia.

Lyon winger Bradley Barcola appears set to turn down the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham manager David Moyes discusses his hopes for this season following Declan Rice's departure, Lucas Paqueta's movements this window, and his views on Saudi League football

DAILY MIRROR

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is considering a raid on former club Arsenal to sign left-back Nuno Tavares after a move to Nottingham Forest fell through.

West Ham coach Kevin Nolan has hinted former loanee Jesse Lingard could return to the club to try and win a contract.

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard's social media activity over the weekend suggests he will choose a move to Inter Milan over a Premier League chance with Man Utd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Southampton's win over Plymouth, Che Adams was coy about the transfer rumours surrounding the striker

DAILY STAR

Arsenal appeared to troll Chelsea not long after their defeat at the hands of West Ham, posting a picture of a smiling Declan Rice after he chose a move to the Emirates this summer.

THE TIMES

Billy Vunipola will find out this week whether he will be banned for the World Cup after his red card against Ireland on Saturday.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has dropped a heavy hint the Dons will be busy in the final two weeks of the transfer window with European competition finances bolstering their budget.

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.