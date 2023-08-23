Arsenal consider Gabriel transfer as Man Utd and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat is missing for Fiorentina - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are in a race to raise £100m in player sales this month as Monaco prepare an improved Folarin Balogun bid, with Gabriel among a host of names the Gunners are considering selling.

Two of Ivan Toney's former Northampton team-mates have been charged with breaching FA gambling rules after sharing betting tips with the Brentford striker.

Leicester City are chasing Ghanaian teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who played for Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League against Spurs last year.

Leeds are offering around £10m for Swansea forward Joel Piroe.

THE SUN

Karim Benzema could be dropped by Al-Ittihad due to a "tense conflict" with manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Image: Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema has moved to Saudi Arabia, but what is the nation's plan for football?

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Fulham right-back Kenny Tete.

Barcelona turned down a £225m Inter Milan bid for Lionel Messi in 2006, according to their club president Joan Laporta.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat has been left out of Fiorentina's squad for the Europa Conference League amid speculation about his future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player European Football expert Andy Brassell discusses whether Manchester United or Liverpool would be a better fit for Sofyan Amrabat if he was to make a move to the north west.

The father of Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim is planning to sell two London properties worth a combined £370m.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mason Mount is set to be sidelined for the next four to six weeks and his absence could have repercussions for Scott McTominay's future at Manchester United.

Image: Mason Mount could be out for longer than first thought for Man Utd

Chelsea are still waiting for the green light from the Premier League to formally announce a new £40m-a-year shirt sponsor with sports data company Infinite Athlete but remain hopeful that the deal will go ahead.

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Wolves' Matheus Nunes or Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace as Pep Guardiola seeks further attacking midfield reinforcements in the wake of Kevin De Bruyne's long-term injury.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's early-season woes continued on Wednesday as Burnley thrashed Erik ten Hag's side in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool are now planning for a delay on the full opening of the new Anfield Road End after the build's contractor, Buckingham Group, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

Megan Rapinoe has criticised Spanish football association (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales for kissing Jenni Hermoso following Spain's World Cup win, describing the incident as reflecting a "deep level of misogyny and sexism".

EVENING STANDARD

Spain star Jenni Hermoso has confirmed she will take action against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales after he kissed her without consent during the Women's World Cup final celebrations.

Romelu Lukaku could end up stranded at Chelsea this summer, as his options for a move grow increasingly slim.

THE TIMES

Football-style Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology could be introduced at Wimbledon after the US Open became the first Grand Slam tournament to adopt the system.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic and Reo Hatate remain hopeful that a new contract can be thrashed out.

Jota could be set to be offered a transfer lifeline by the most unlikely of allies in former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Celtic have been told they won't get Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden for cheap as the Danes have slapped a fresh price tag on their prize asset.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ianis Hagi has held preliminary talks with a new club over a potential move away from Rangers, according to reports.

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.