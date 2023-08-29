Beto: Everton complete £25.75m deal for Udinese striker

Everton have agreed a £25.75m (€30m) deal with Serie A side Udinese for striker Beto.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract.

Beto found the net 10 times in 34 appearances in Italy last term and becomes Everton's fifth signing - and fourth forward addition - of the summer window.

The Toffees are currently bottom of the Premier League having lost their opening three games of the season without scoring a goal.

Following Everton's 1-0 defeat to Wolves at the weekend, manager Sean Dyche said: "People still ask, why haven't we signed two strikers? We haven't got pots of gold, we are trying to construct deals."

Beto's compatriot, Youssef Chermiti, who was signed from Sporting Lisbon earlier in the window, made his debut from the bench against Wolves, while Everton have also added Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal and Jack Harrison from Leeds this summer.

Beto told evertontv: "It feels good to join Everton. I have always appreciated them as a club.

"Everton is a big, big club in the Premier League, well respected and has big history. It was easy to make this move.

"When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in the summer, you feel like, 'Okay, they want me for real', so that made the decision easy for me as well. My idol, Samuel Eto'o, played here, too, which makes it even more special."

Everton boss Dyche said: "We have been eager to strengthen our striking options to add more attacking quality to our squad and the arrival of Beto gives us that.

"He has impressed in a top league like Serie A for the past two seasons and scored goals. As a powerful striker who can carry the ball, hold up play, is strong in the air and works hard for the team, he has a lot of attributes that we hope can see him prove to be a success with Everton."

