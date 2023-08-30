Tottenham: Ansu Fati, Brennan Johnson and Johan Bakayoko - Spurs step up search to replace Harry Kane

Tottenham are stepping up talks over a potential loan for Ansu Fati at Barcelona – but also remain very much in the race for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

Spurs are lining up deals for their three forward targets before seeing which one emerges as the best option ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

However, the club are currently three players over the 25-man requirement for the Premier League squad list so outgoings remain their priority.

There are also other factors to consider and obstacles to overcome with all three of the potential deals for a new versatile forward.

Brennan Johnson is the top target but they must weigh-up potential expenditure of more than £40m on a player who would not be assured a first-team place right away.

With Fati, a loan would only suit Barcelona from a Financial Fair Play standpoint, if all of his significant wages are covered and, for a permanent deal, they value him at around £30m.

On Bakayoko, PSV fully intend to keep him if they overcome Rangers in the Champions League play-off second-leg on Wednesday evening and qualify for the group stages.

They also face competition from Brentford for Johnson and Bakayoko, while Fati has been offered to Chelsea.

Spurs have every chance to offload the four or more players they need to register another, with Manchester United in talks for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Genoa in pursuit of Tanguy Ndombele, Torino trying for Japhet Tanganga and Rennes bidding for Davinson Sanchez.

Eric Dier has been offered to Bayern Munich, Sergio Reguilon also has interest from other clubs, although the future of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains unknown.

Man Utd have made "initial contact" over a deal for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as well as an offer over a loan move for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella.

Hojbjerg has entered the final two years of his contract and Tottenham would allow him to leave if a suitable offer came in.

The Danish international was close to joining Atletico Madrid earlier this window.

The 28-year-old has only made two substitute appearances for Tottenham this season and has worked with Erik ten Hag before - the Dutchman managed Hojbjerg at Bayern Munich's reserve team in 2013.

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

"On the surface, this feels like a surprising twist in the Manchester United midfield saga, but falls into an established pattern of Erik ten Hag wanting to work with players he's familiar with.

"It's clear Man Utd need another central midfielder - certainly Ten Hag has made a case for it - but the purse strings are tight. There have been three incomings at Old Trafford this summer, and they've cost close to £200m. The remaining budget won't stretch too much further.

"Hojbjerg might, therefore, fit Man Utd's strained pricing structure, but surely isn't the answer to Ten Hag's desire for a young, dynamic ball player.

"Ten Hag made a beeline for Frenkie de Jong last summer, who does fit the intended profile, but would have cost significantly more than most other options on the market.

"Hojbjerg does indeed offer defensive intensity, and is combative and hard working, but lacks in possession.

"If Ten Hag wants a midfielder who can perform defensive duties, while being capable of launching quick counter-offensives in transition, playing on the half turn, and finding creative solutions in forward areas - in the mould of De Jong - he'd be better off shopping elsewhere."

