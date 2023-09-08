 Skip to content
Mary Earps: Man Utd Women looking at alternatives as doubts remain about goalkeeper's future

Mary Earps has one year left on her deal; The WSL transfer window closes on Thursday; the Women's Super League returns on October 1 with six matches, including reigning champions Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm

Anton Toloui

Sky Sports News reporter

Friday 8 September 2023 22:16, UK

Manchester United Women are looking at goalkeeping alternatives as doubts remain about Mary Earps' future at the club.

Contract discussions between the club and player have been going on for more than a year but there is no indication an agreement is close.

We previously reported that United rejected a world record bid for a goalkeeper when an unnamed club made a move for Earps earlier in the window.

Mary Earps saves Jennifer Hermoso&#39;s penalty
Image: Earps saved a penalty in the World Cup final

United will be keen to avoid a similar situation to last year, which saw star players Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle leave on free transfers after lengthy contract negotiations with the club.

Sophie Baggaley is the only other goalkeeper in the United squad with WSL experience.

The WSL transfer window closes on Thursday.

England&#39;s goalkeeper Mary Earps holds the Golden Glove trophy after the final of Women&#39;s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Image: England's goalkeeper Earps won the Golden Glove prize at the World Cup

Women's Super League returns to Sky in October

The WSL starts on Sunday October 1 with six matches, including reigning champions Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Some WSL sides have already begun their pre-season training, with England players expected to return to their respective squads in the next couple of weeks, before then regrouping for the Nations League.

After the Lionesses' European Championship win last year there were record-breaking tickets sales across the WSL, with many hoping this summer's World Cup campaign, where they reached the final, will bring even more eyes to the league.

