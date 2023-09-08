Papers: Chelsea fear Romeo Lavia injury | Arsenal will continue to track England goalkeeper Mary Earps - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea fear Romeo Lavia will be sidelined for an extended period after the midfielder's suspected ankle injury was assessed on Friday.

Arsenal will continue to track England goalkeeper Mary Earps beyond this transfer window if Manchester United refuse to sell her before next week's deadline.

Image: Could Mary Earps leave Manchester United this transfer window?

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve Borthwick's position as England head coach is not under threat even if his side fail to make it out of the pool stage at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Newcastle United are close to agreeing a new contract with star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in a bid to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

DAILY MAIL

Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana will hold talks over representing Cameroon at next year's Africa Cup of Nations if his international return goes well this week.

Anthony Joshua's eagerly-anticipated showdown against Deontay Wilder may now not happen later this year, promoter Eddie Hearn has warned.

Youri Tielemans is already unhappy with Unai Emery over his lack of game time at Aston Villa, just four games into the latest Premier League season.

The UFC has sought legal action against the newly-formed Pillow Fight Championship (PFC), amid concerns over similarities in the two brands' logos.

Real Madrid have given Raul the green light to become Villarreal's new manager, according to reports in Spain.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is set to sign a new contract. The Greece international has agreed a two-year extension to his current deal that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has become Spain's youngest international player and goalscorer aged 16 years and 57 days.

THE GUARDIAN

Supporters descending on Marseille for England and Scotland matches on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup are being warned they face fines up to €150 (£128) for "obvious public drunkenness" and up to €180 for noise pollution.

The Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko has apologised for blaming Mexican driver Sergio Pérez's fluctuating form on his "cultural heritage".

INDEPENDENT

Andrew Flintoff appeared in public for the first time since his Top Gear crash as he joined up with the England squad for their one-day international series against New Zealand.

DAILY MIRROR

Neymar has fired a less than subtle dig towards Paris Saint-Germain and former team-mate Kylian Mbappe by claiming the Saudi Pro League might be stronger than the French top flight.

DAILY RECORD

Bert Konterman admits he told previous Rangers transfer target Tijjani Reijnders to stay at AZ Alkmaar rather than move to Glasgow.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Liel Abada is at the centre of a Celtic injury scare after suffering a quad problem with Israel.