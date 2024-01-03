Transfer news: Winter transfer window 2024 | Championship ins and outs

 Skip to content
Wednesday 3 January 2024

The transfer merry-go-round is back so who's on the move across the Championship this winter?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Championship ins and outs from the 2024 winter transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Birmingham

In

None

Out

None

Blackburn

In

Arnor Sigurdsson - CSKA Moscow, undisclosed

Out

None

Bristol City

In

None

Out

None

Cardiff

In

None

Out

None

Coventry

In

None

Out

None

Huddersfield

In

Brodie Spencer - recalled from Motherwell loan

Out

None

Hull

In

Billy Sharp - LA Galaxy, free

Out

None

Ipswich

In

Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, loan

Out

Tete Yengi - Livingston, undisclosed

Leeds

In

None

Out

None

Leicester

In

None

Out

None

Middlesbrough

In

None

Out

None

Millwall

In

None

Out

None

Norwich

In

None

Out

None

Plymouth

In

None

Out

None

Preston

In

None

Out

None

QPR

In

None

Out

None

Rotherham

In

None

Out

None

Sheffield Wednesday

In

None

Out

None

Southampton

In

None

Out

None

Stoke

In

None

Out

Lewis Macari - Notts County, undisclosed

Sunderland

In

None

Out

None

Swansea

In

None

Out

None

Watford

In

None

Out

None

West Brom

In

None

Out

None

