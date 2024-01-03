Transfer news: Winter transfer window 2024 | Championship ins and outs

The transfer merry-go-round is back so who's on the move across the Championship this winter?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Championship ins and outs from the 2024 winter transfer window.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

None

Out

None

In

Arnor Sigurdsson - CSKA Moscow, undisclosed

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

Brodie Spencer - recalled from Motherwell loan

Out

None

In

Billy Sharp - LA Galaxy, free

Out

None

In

Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, loan

Out

Tete Yengi - Livingston, undisclosed

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

Lewis Macari - Notts County, undisclosed

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None