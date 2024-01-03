Transfer news: Winter transfer window 2024 | Championship ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news across the whole of the transfer window with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' website and app, and on Sky Sports News
Wednesday 3 January 2024 14:19, UK
The transfer merry-go-round is back so who's on the move across the Championship this winter?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Championship ins and outs from the 2024 winter transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
None
Out
None
In
Arnor Sigurdsson - CSKA Moscow, undisclosed
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
Brodie Spencer - recalled from Motherwell loan
Out
None
In
Billy Sharp - LA Galaxy, free
Out
None
In
Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, loan
Out
Tete Yengi - Livingston, undisclosed
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
Lewis Macari - Notts County, undisclosed
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None