Adam Idah: Celtic secure Norwich City striker on loan

Celtic have signed striker Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland forward has made 34 appearances for the Championship club this season, scoring seven goals.

The 22-year-old has been at the Canaries for his entire career and has scored 17 goals and provided four assists across 115 total appearances.

He has 22 Ireland caps, with all three of his senior international goals coming in 2023.

Celtic have already signed German winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna for an undisclosed fee in the January transfer window.

Idah said: "It's such a huge club with such a big history behind it and I can't even put into words what it's like to be at Celtic.

"My family and my friends are all delighted that I'm here and I just can't wait to get started. All of us back home support Celtic so it's huge for me and I'm so excited to be here.

"I want to play games, I want to help this team and the aim for me is to win those two trophies and I want to score a lot of goals for this club."

The Scottish Premiership leaders face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

