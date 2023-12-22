Kristie Mewis: West Ham Women sign USA international on permanent deal

West Ham Women have signed USA international Kristie Mewis, subject to international clearance.

The 32-year-old midfielder joins the club from NJ/NY Gotham FC, who were crowned National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions at the end of last season.

Mewis - whose sister, Sam, spent the 2020/21 season at Manchester City - has also earned 53 caps for the United States. She has won the CONCACAF Women's Championship and three SheBelieves Cup titles with her counter, and scored in the last-16 penalty shootout against Sweden at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The midfielder will wear the No15 shirt at West Ham and has spent much of her time in the NSWL. It includes a four-season spell with Houston Dash, as well as time on loan at Bayern Munich earlier in her career.

Last season, she played 23 matches in the NWSL regular season and the challenge cup, where she helped Gotham FC to the NWSL Championship after victory in the play-offs.

"I am delighted to be joining West Ham United," she told West Ham TV. "I have always wanted to play in the Women's Super League and now that everything has fallen into place, it feels like a dream come true.

"When I visited London for the first time, I went to my first football match at Upton Park. The culture and energy of West Ham captivated me straightaway and nothing has ever lived up to that moment - it was one of the happiest days of my life.

Image: Mewis is a USA international and recently won the NWSL title with Gotham FC (picture courtesy of West Ham FC)

"It feels like I have come a full circle from that moment and it's incredible to now be officially part of the West Ham family. I will work hard, try to lead by example and give everything for this badge."

Rehanne Skinner welcomed her new midfielder to east London and is delighted to be working with her throughout the remainder of the campaign.

"As a club, we are delighted to welcome Kristie to West Ham United," she said. "Kristie brings a wealth of experience, having played across a number of different continents throughout her career and her involvement with the national team over 11 years, gaining more than 50 caps, has helped to change the landscape of women's football across the world.

"Kristie understands the vision of West Ham United women's team and it was clear from our first conversation that she wants to be a part of that vision.

"Kristie's capabilities as a box-to-box midfielder, her energy and her leadership will be a huge asset to the team moving forwards and I'm really looking forward to working with her."

Analysis: Mewis a coup for West Ham

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"Mewis' arrival could not have come at a better time for West Ham. Heading into the winter break, they are hovering precariously above the bottom spot on goal difference. They are joint on five points with Bristol City with just one win from 10 games so far this season.

"But in the signing of a well-recognised USA international is a huge coup. It is an impressive signing for any team, and helps replace some of the quality that left in the summer, especially Grace Fisk and Lucy Parker joining WSL rivals.

"Kate Longhurst's move too also saw West Ham lose an element of leadership, which Mewis also brings alongside her playing talent in midfield.

"Announcing Mewis even before Christmas is a statement from the Hammers too - that they are serious in this transfer window as they look to pull themselves away from relegation danger.

"But there will be pressure on the 32-year-old. She arrives with international and NWSL pedigree, coming into a side that is struggling for form. There will be hopes that she can have an instant impact that permeates throughout the squad.

"It further signals too how players are choosing other teams in the WSL for the opportunity to play in the league. It only strengths the quality, competitiveness and appeal of the WSL."