Tottenham transfer news: Genoa defender Radu Dragusin of interest to Spurs in January

Tottenham are interested in signing Genoa’s Radu Dragusin.

Spurs are considering a formal approach to sign the centre-back, who is valued at £26m (€30m). The Romania international has made the club's shortlist for the January window, along with several others.

According to Sky in Italy, Napoli are also interested in Dragusin.

Atalanta and Milan have also been tracking him but have other more preferable targets in mind.

Ange Postecoglou has made the position his priority and Spurs are also keen on Nice's Jean-Claire Todibo - but a deal is thought to be very unlikely to achieve next month.

Among the other players they admire are Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini and Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly.

Postecoglou wants to sign young players and Dragusin is only 21.

He played as youngster at Juventus with current Spurs players Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

His signing there in 2018 was overseen by Fabio Paratici, who brought Kulusevski and Bentancur to north London as sporting director before he resigned earlier this year.

