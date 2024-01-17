Jordan Henderson reaches agreement with Al Ettifaq to terminate contract and quit Saudi Pro League

Jordan Henderson can leave Saudi Arabia after Al Ettifaq agreed to terminate his contract.

They have also agreed to let him leave their training camp in Abu Dhabi and return to England, as he searches for a new club.

Dutch giants Ajax remain in talks over a permanent deal to sign him.

On Monday, Sky Sports News reported that Ajax were positive about striking a deal and hoping to do so this week.

Paul Merson and Michael Dawson both agree money should take a backwards step as Jordan Henderson looks for a move away from Saudi Arabia ahead of the Euros

More to follow...

