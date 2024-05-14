Man Utd interested in Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of Fulham defender becoming free agent

Manchester United are interested in signing defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Sky Sports News has been told the 26-year-old is one of a number of central defenders United are looking at.

United are keen to speak to Tosin's representatives at the end of the season. He will become a free agent when his Fulham contract expires in the summer.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Newcastle United and AC Milan were among a number of clubs interested in Tosin.

United are in need of central defenders, with Raphael Varane confirming on Tuesday that he would be leaving this summer as a free agent.

Image: Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United when his contract expires in the summer

The position has been a problem area for United this season due to injuries and a lack of options.

Lisandro Martinez and Varane, who were Ten Hag's first-choice pairing last season, have been absent for most of the campaign.

Harry Maguire was available for transfer in the summer but did not seal a move and has become one of the mainstays at Old Trafford this season.

Jonny Evans, who was signed on a short-term deal in the summer, has also played a bigger role than expected since returning to United.

Victor Lindelof has a year left on his deal after the club activated a clause in his contract earlier this season, but also faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, having missed much of the season through injury.

