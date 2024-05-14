Raphael Varane to leave Manchester United at end of season as Erik ten Hag plays down Bruno Fernandes exit talk

Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, following three seasons at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old centre-back made a big-money switch to the Old Trafford outfit in 2021 after a medal-laden decade at Real Madrid.

Injuries have restricted Varane to 93 appearances in his three seasons at United, who the defender will be leaving upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

"To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it's been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt," the former France international said on social media.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

"I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents. For my kids, it's home here. It's going to be a special place for me, for life.

"When the fans went to Wembley [last season], it's something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I'm very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.

"I'll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it's going to be very emotional day for me, for sure."

Ten Hag: Fernandes still important to us

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes' greatest Premier League goals after he scored his 50th Premier League goal in spectacular fashion with a long-range strike against Liverpool.

United manager Erik ten Hag is hopeful the Frenchman hasn't played his final game for the club - but admits the player will be absent once again from the squad to face Newcastle on Wednesday.

Ten Hag said: "We're planning for the last games, Not for tomorrow, but we hope for Sunday and then for the last game [against Manchester City in the FA Cup final]."

Ten Hag has also confirmed that Lisandro Martinez is in contention for the visit of Eddie Howe's side while Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will both be assessed.

There has been speculation on Fernandes' future amid reported interest from Bayern Munich, but Ten Hag says the Portuguese remains an integral part of his plans.

"It's the same question as last week so I answered," said the Dutchman when asked about Fernandes' future. "It's the same answer.

"It's clear [he's important], not just now but in all his years here. He's shown he's an important player and created the most chances across the Premier League and scored important goals. He's so important for us."

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book the fight now

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.