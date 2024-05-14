Man Utd interested in Tosin ahead of Fulham defender becoming free agent

Manchester United are interested in signing defender Tosin.

Sky Sports News has been told the 26-year-old is one of a number of central defenders United are looking at.

United are keen to speak to Tosin's representatives at the end of the season. He will become a free agent when his Fulham contract expires in the summer.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Newcastle United and AC Milan were among a number of clubs interested in Tosin.

United are in need of central defenders, with Raphael Varane confirming on Tuesday that he would be leaving this summer as a free agent.

The position has been a problem area for United this season due to injuries and a lack of options.

Lisandro Martinez and Varane, who were Ten Hag's first-choice pairing last season, have been absent for most of the campaign.

Harry Maguire was available for transfer in the summer but did not seal a move and has become one of the mainstays at centre-back for Ten Hag this season.

Jonny Evans, who was signed on a short-term deal in the summer, has also played a bigger role than expected since returning to United.

Victor Lindelof has a year left on his deal after the club activated a clause in his contract earlier this season, but also faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, having missed much of the season through injury.

Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, following three seasons at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old centre-back made a big-money switch to the Old Trafford outfit in 2021 after a medal-laden decade at Real Madrid.

Injuries have restricted Varane to 93 appearances in his three seasons at United, who the defender will be leaving upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

"To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it's been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt," the former France international said on social media.

"The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

"I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents. For my kids, it's home here. It's going to be a special place for me, for life.

"When the fans went to Wembley [last season], it's something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.

"Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I'm very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.

"I'll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it's going to be very emotional day for me, for sure."

