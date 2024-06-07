Chelsea transfer news: Tosin Adarabioyo to join Blues from Fulham on four-year contract

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham on a four-year contract.

The defender completed a medial earlier this week and will arrive at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer when his contract with Fulham officially expires at the end of June.

Tosin rejected several new contract offers at Craven Cottage before agreeing to become the first signing under new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Newcastle had entered talks and Manchester United were also understood to be admirers, but Chelsea are said to have offered better personal conditions to win the race for his signature.

After signing for the Blues, Tosin said: "Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

"I'm very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go."

Tosin's height and ability on the ball caught Chelsea's attention and with veteran Thiago Silva departing the club this summer, a gap in the squad at centre-back opened up.

The 26-year-old made 20 appearances for Fulham in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring two goals and helping his former side to a 13th-place finish.

"As a new chapter awaits, I'd just like to thank everyone at Fulham Football Club for the last four years," Tosin posted on social media on Thursday ahead of his move.

"Together with the manager, staff, my team-mates and supporters, we made some great memories that I'll always hold fondly. I wish you all the best in the future."

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at midnight in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.