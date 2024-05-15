Transfer window summer 2024: When does it open and close? Dates and Deadline Day for Premier League, EFL, WSL and more

The 2023/24 season is reaching a thrilling conclusion, but clubs will soon be turning their attention to what promises to be a busy summer of transfers.

When does the summer 2024 transfer window open?

The transfer window in the Premier League and EFL officially opens on Friday June 14, the same day the European Championships begin when Scotland take on hosts Germany.

When does the summer transfer window close?

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

When does the 2024/25 season start?

The Premier League season begins on August 17, meaning the window will remain open for the first two weeks of the campaign. The final round of games will take place on May 25, 2025.

The EFL season begins a week earlier on the weekend of August 10/11.

Can clubs sign players outside the transfer window?

Signings are often announced outside a transfer window, but a player will not be able to be registered to play for their new side until the window opens.

What about free agents?

Free agents can sign for a team at any time, as they are not contracted to another club.

If a player is to become a free agent at the start of July, they can agree a transfer to another club but will not officially be their player until their contract is over.

When is the 2025 winter transfer window?

The winter transfer window in the Premier League and EFL will open on New Year's Day and close on Monday February 3 at 11pm. This is the same in Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

