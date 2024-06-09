Joshua Zirkzee: Arsenal and Man Utd still monitoring Bologna striker amid strong AC Milan interest

Arsenal and Manchester United are still monitoring Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee amid strong interest from AC Milan.

Both clubs are understood to be keeping a close eye on developments with the striker, who is among a number of attacking options Arsenal and United are looking at this summer.

Sky in Italy are reporting that Milan are still pushing to sign the 23-year-old after flying to London late last week for talks. Nothing was agreed but they remain in contact with his representatives.

Zirkzee has a £34m (€40m) release clause in his contract, which has two years left to run.

Arsenal want to bring in a young striker they can develop, having turned their attention away from players such as Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Juventus are also keen on Zirkzee but are currently working on other targets, and they would need to sell a striker to bring one in.

