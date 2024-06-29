Mary Earps transfer: Man Utd and England goalkeeper leaves club and set to join Paris Saint-Germain

Mary Earps has left Manchester United Women following the expiry of her contract and is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Earps has spent the last five years with United but her current deal had been winding down as the summer approached.

United had been in talks with England's No 1 for two years but were unable to reach an agreement with the goalkeeper.

A club statement said: "Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Mary for her fine service and wish her the best of luck in the next stage of her career."

Image: Earps helped Manchester United win last season's FA Cup

Earps helped United to win the Women's FA Cup last season, although the club had a disappointing Women's Super League campaign, finishing fifth.

United turned down a world-record offer for a goalkeeper in women's football when Arsenal came in for Earps last year.

The 31-year-old is the second significant departure in as many days after captain Katie Zelem's exit was announced on Friday.

PSG had initially been interested in signing Earps during the winter window. The French side's interest had been the strongest of the many clubs since she had become available to talk to other teams in January.

The signing represents the start of what promises to be a busy summer at PSG with Griege Mbock also expected to join from rivals Lyon.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.