Joshua Zirkzee: Manchester United reach broad agreement with Bologna striker amid increased optimism over deal

There is increased optimism from all parties that a deal can be finalised for Joshua Zirkzee's move from Bologna to Manchester United.

Extensive talks have taken place with Zirkzee's representatives and there is a broad agreement on terms with the player.

As was reported by Sky Sports, United have made it clear they will meet the 23-year-old's £34m release clause.

Discussions are ongoing internally over whether United will pay the clause in full or negotiate a structure with Bologna.

Zirkzee is with the Netherlands squad at Euro 2024 and made his first appearance of the tournament in Saturday night's quarter-final win over Turkey, coming on as a late substitute.

Arsenal and AC Milan are also interested in Zirkzee, who has two years left on his contract with Bologna.

Juventus are another club keen on Zirkzee but are currently working on other targets, and they would need to sell a striker to bring one in.

Image: Zirkzee is also on Arsenal's radar

Zirkzee graduated through Bayern Munich's system and had spells with Parma and Anderlecht before joining Bologna in the summer of 2022.

The forward received limited game time in his first campaign in Serie A, scoring only two league goals from 808 minutes.

Last season he scored 11 league goals and the shot map below suggests he is most lethal from the left-of-centre region.

The heat map below also shows how the forward typically plays deeper than a conventional striker.

He also ranks among the top five players in Serie A for creating big chances, attempting dribbles and regaining possession in the final third.

Indeed, the radar graphic below reveals he ranks among the top five per cent across Europe in those three metrics.

