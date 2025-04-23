Milos Kerkez transfer: Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City all chasing Bournemouth left-back this summer

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez this summer.

The 21-year-old is expected to make a decision on his future at the end of the season but wants to remain an important first-team player even if he moves on to a bigger club.

The Hungary international has been one of Bournemouth's stand-out players this season and Liverpool have been keen on him for some time.

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes originally signed him for Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

Left-back is a priority position for Liverpool this summer along with a striker and a winger. If they are successful with those positions they will then look to move on to a new right-back, central midfielder and left-footed centre-back.

That would potentially bring into play their keenness on Kerkez's Bournemouth team-mate Dean Huijsen - although they are one of many clubs interested in the 20-year-old.

Real Madrid are also thought to be looking at Huijsen as well as Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham.

He is understood to have a release clause of around £50m in his contract, as Bournemouth brace themselves for interest in several of their players following a strong season under Andoni Iraola.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported that Manchester United appear the current front-runners for Cherries winger Antoine Semenyo, although they face competition from Liverpool and more of the Premier League's top six.