Antoine Semenyo: Man Utd believed to be front-runners in race to sign Bournemouth forward this summer

Manchester United are believed to be the current front-runners in the race to sign Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo this summer.

United head coach Ruben Amorim is thought to be a big admirer of Semenyo and has ideas about how to deploy him in a new-look attack next season.

However, Man Utd are expected to face competition from a number of other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

In fact, every top-six club apart from Arsenal is thought to have shown some interest in the 25-year-old.

Outside of the top six and United, Tottenham are also believed to be keen on Semenyo ahead of a summer window that is expected to see a significant turnaround in players across the Premier League.

Bournemouth will not give up Semenyo lightly and are understood to value him as high as £70m.

However, the structure of a deal remains undefined and could include a lower fixed fee with add-ons, similar to the £65m deal Bournemouth did with Spurs for Dominic Solanke last summer.

United want and need to do business, and new forwards are among their priorities, with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony all expected to leave the club permanently, most likely to their current loan clubs.

Semenyo, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions so far this season, signed for Bournemouth in January 2023 for £10.5m from Championship side Bristol City.

He still has four years left on his contract after signing a new deal last year.