Transfer

Jadon Sancho transfer: Chelsea will pay to send winger back to Man Utd after rejecting obligation to sign

Chelsea have rejected the option to sign Jadon Sancho permanently - and will have to pay Man United a fee to take him back for breaking the obligation clause; the Blues wanted Sancho to stay but could not agree personal terms

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

Tuesday 3 June 2025 12:13, UK

Kaveh Solhekol explains why Chelsea have decided to cancel the obligation to permanently sign Jadon Sancho

Chelsea will not exercise their £25m obligation to sign Jadon Sancho permanently this summer.

Instead, they will pay a £5m penalty to Manchester United to get out of the obligation.

Sancho will return to United at the end of June after being unable to agree personal terms to extend his stay at Chelsea.

The winger scored five times during a season-long loan at Stamford Bridge, including in last month's Conference League final win over Real Betis.

A look at some of the best goals, assists and skills from Jadon Sancho's 2024-25 season at Chelsea.

He also contributed 10 assists across all competitions.

There is interest in Sancho from clubs across Europe, and Sancho has one year left on his lucrative United contract, which is believed to be worth up to £300,000 a week.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are considering making a move again to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

Also See:

The 20-year-old winger was a target in January and has remained high on a list of eight or nine attacking names Chelsea are working on this summer.

We take a look back at Jamie Gittens' best goals in the 2024/2025 Bundesliga campaign.

Gittens is valued at £50m but lost his place in Dortmund's starting XI towards the end of the season.

Chelsea may also sign another striker after the deal for Liam Delap is complete. Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko are on their shortlist.

Man Utd poised for Sancho offers

Jadon Sancho has shown good form for Chelsea
Image: Jadon Sancho is attracting interest from the Premier League and Europe

Latest from Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

Man Utd are expecting offers for Sancho this summer.

It is understood a number of clubs in the Premier League and in Europe have approached Sancho's representatives to understand the conditions of a deal.

The preference for all parties is thought to be for Sancho to find a permanent move away from Old Trafford.

However, given Sancho's huge wages at United, another loan cannot be ruled out.

