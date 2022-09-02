Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

With the 2022 summer transfer window closed, we round up the done deals, and some of the players linked with moves in and out of Liverpool.

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m.

The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury.

A statement from the Juventus website says Liverpool have paid £3.9m as a loan fee, with the Premier League club having the option to sign Arthur permanently at the end of the loan for £32.3m.

Who had Liverpool been linked with?

Douglas Luiz - Liverpool made a £20m bid for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as they sought a last-minute midfield fix (Daily Express, August 31).

Enzo Fernandez - Liverpool were warned by Benfica boss Roger Schmidt that Fernandez will stay with the club for "a long time" despite interest from Anfield (Daily Mirror, August 31).

Sander Berge - Liverpool were considering a move for Sheffield United midfielder Berge ahead of the deadline (Daily Mirror, August 29).

Moses Caicedo - Liverpool were considering a £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Caicedo (The Sun, August 30).

Ruben Neves - Liverpool saw their hopes of landing Neves before Thursday's transfer deadline dashed after Wolves manager Bruno Lage said he is "99 per cent" sure the Portuguese midfielder will stay at Molineux this summer (Daily Express, August 29); Liverpool had been warned they will have to stump up £100m if they want to sign Wolves' midfield maestro Neves (Sunday Express, August 28)

Konrad Laimer - Liverpool had the opportunity to move for RB Leipzig's Laimer after reports the Austrian will not be moving to Bayern Munich (Sunday Express, August 28)

Ismael Bennacer - Liverpool might have renewed their interest in AC Milan midfielder Bennacer after reports emerged in Italy that he has rejected a new contract offer from the Serie A club (Daily Mirror, August 18)

Joao Gomes - The highly-rated Flamengo midfielder has spoken about his "great desire" to one day play for Liverpool (Daily Mirror, August 13).

Yeremy Pino - Villarreal could have been forced to let wonderkid Pino go for a cut price this summer after manager Unai Emery revealed the player 'will have to leave' if a suitable bid is made (Daily Mail, August 13); Arsenal and Liverpool were both looking to make a move for Villarreal winger Pino (Daily Mirror, August 9).

Marcelo Brozovic - Liverpool were keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan star Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita going the other way (The Sun, August 8).

Will Osula - Liverpool and Newcastle had reportedly been scouting Sheffield United starlet Osula but it was Premier League rivals Chelsea who might be the biggest beneficiaries of the 18-year-old's next move (Daily Express, July 29).

Martin Terrier - Liverpool had reportedly identified Rennes star Terrier as a replacement for Roberto Firmino (The Sun, July 19).

The players linked with a Liverpool exit

Naby Keita - Liverpool were prepared to risk losing midfielder Keita for nothing next summer rather than sell him to RB Leipzig in this window, as they anticipate being able to replace him with Jude Bellingham in 2023 (Daily Mail, August 18)

Nat Phillips - Fulham and Bournemouth were keen to sign the 25-year-old centre-back but the Reds are demanding more than £10m (Goal, August 2)

Image: Could Roberto Firmino leave Liverpool this summer?

The latest on Liverpool contract talks

Harvey Elliott - Liverpool are set to reward teenager Elliott with another new contract running until 2026, coming just 12 months after he signed his last deal (Daily Mail, August 11).

Confirmed Liverpool signings

Calvin Ramsay - Aberdeen, £6.5m

Darwin Nunez - Benfica, £85m

Fabio Carvalho - Fulham, undisclosed

Arthur Melo - Juventus, loan

Confirmed Liverpool departures

Tyler Morton - Blackburn, loan

Ben Davies - Rangers, £4m

Rhys Williams - Blackpool, loan

Owen Beck - Bolton, loan

Neco Williams - Nottingham Forest, £16m

Divock Origi - AC Milan, free

Loris Karius - released

Sheyi Ojo - Cardiff, free

Ben Woodburn - Preston, free

Elijah Dixon-Bonner - released

Luis Longstaff - released

Sean Wilson - released

Conor Bradley - Bolton, loan

Sadio Mane - Bayern Munich, £35m

Adam Lewis - Newport, loan

Billy Koumetio - Austria Wien, loan

Takumi Minamino - Monaco, £15.5m

Vitezslav Jaros - Stockport County, loan

Marcelo Pitaluga - Macclesfield, loan

Anderson Arroyo - Alaves, loan

Tom Clayton - Swindon, undisclosed

Leighton Clarkson - Aberdeen, loan

Sepp van den Berg - Schalke, loan

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere, loan

Jack Bearne - Kidderminster Harriers, loan

Max Woltman - Doncaster Rovers

