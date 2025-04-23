 Skip to content
Milos Kerkez transfer: Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City all chasing Bournemouth left-back this summer

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City among those interested in signing Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez; 21-year-old has been star performer under Andoni Iraola, starting every Premier League game this campaign

By Lyall Thomas and Mark McAdam

Wednesday 23 April 2025 13:58, UK

Milos Kerkez
Image: Milos Kerkez is attracting interest from a number of clubs

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez this summer.

The 21-year-old is expected to make a decision on his future at the end of the season but wants to remain an important first-team player even if he moves on to a bigger club.

The Hungary international has been one of Bournemouth's stand-out players this season and Liverpool have been keen on him for some time.

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes originally signed him for Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

Milos Kerkez has impressed for Bournemouth this season
Image: Milos Kerkez has impressed for Bournemouth this season

Left-back is a priority position for Liverpool this summer along with a striker and a winger. If they are successful with those positions they will then look to move on to a new right-back, central midfielder and left-footed centre-back.

That would potentially bring into play their keenness on Kerkez's Bournemouth team-mate Dean Huijsen - although they are one of many clubs interested in the 20-year-old.

Real Madrid are also thought to be looking at Huijsen as well as Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez runs into position during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
Image: Milos Kerkez has been one of Bournemouth's stand-out players this season and Liverpool have been keen on him for some time

He is understood to have a release clause of around £50m in his contract, as Bournemouth brace themselves for interest in several of their players following a strong season under Andoni Iraola.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported that Manchester United appear the current front-runners for Cherries winger Antoine Semenyo, although they face competition from Liverpool and more of the Premier League's top six.

