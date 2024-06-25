England goalkeeper Mary Earps will leave Manchester United Women at the end of her contract to join PSG; Earps is the third big name to leave United on a free transfer over the last 12 months after Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle both departed last season

Mary Earps transfer: Manchester United and England goalkeeper to join PSG at end of contract

Mary Earps will leave Manchester United Women at the end of her contract to join Paris Saint-Germain.

United have been in talks with England's No.1 for two years but have been unable to reach an agreement with the stopper on a new deal.

Earps is the third big name to leave United on a free transfer over the last 12 months after Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle both departed last season.

PSG's interest has been the strongest of the many clubs wanting Earps since she had become available to talk to other teams in January.

The signing represents the start of what promises to be a busy summer at PSG with Griege Mbock also expected to join from rivals Lyon.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

