Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder to decide transfer future after season end as he prepares for Old Trafford exit

Paul Pogba will not make a final decision about his future until the end of the season, when his Manchester United contract expires

Sky Sports News reported last month the France international, who is thought to have played his final game for United as he is out with a calf injury, has not ruled out staying in the Premier League.

It is understood two clubs from England's top flight have been in touch with Pogba's camp.

Reports have emerged of interest from United's rivals Manchester City and Sky Sports News has been told Pogba will look at every concrete offer presented to him.

Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG remain interested in signing him on a free transfer, six years after United signed Pogba from the Italian club for a then world record £93.25m.

Pogba is free to talk to clubs outside England, but cannot officially negotiate with English clubs until he is out of contract.

City were interested in Pogba in 2018, while he is a known admirer of Pep Guardiola.

United, who are set to miss out on Champions League qualification, have not offered fresh terms to Pogba since last summer.

Pogba is 29 and believes the next deal he signs will be the most important of his career.

Has Pogba played his last game for Man Utd?

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed last month that Pogba would likely to miss the rest of the season

Pogba was forced off in the early stages of United's 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, and Rangnick revealed the France midfielder faces at least four weeks on the sidelines.

United's final game of the season is at Crystal Palace on May 22, meaning the midfielder faces ending his six-year spell at Old Trafford with a whimper.

Rangnick said: "Paul, as it seems after the scan we did, it's very unlikely he will play until the end of the season.

"The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover. Since the last game is the end of May, I don't think it is very likely he will be able to play again."