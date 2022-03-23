Paul Pogba: Two Premier League clubs in touch with Man Utd midfielder as contract runs down

Paul Pogba is attracting plenty of interest with his contract at Manchester United winding down this summer, with Premier League clubs among those keen on his services.

A number of European clubs - including Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus - remain in contact with the France international's representatives about signing the midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

Sky Sports News understands no official offers have be made yet, but two Premier League clubs have also been in touch with Pogba's camp.

The 29-year-old has not ruled out staying at Old Trafford - but there has been no new contract offer since last summer.

Image: Pogba's Man Utd contract runs out this summer

The identity of the next manager will be one of the factors Pogba will take into consideration before making a final decision in the summer.

Pogba has previously said: "Whether it's with Manchester or another club, I want to win trophies."

Image: Pogba has frequently been linked with a move away

Meanwhile, Pogba has opened up about experiencing depression "several times" during his career. The Manchester United midfielder believes it is difficult for footballers to speak out about their mental health struggles.

He adds high salaries are no barrier and the constant scrutiny players are under creates an intense environment they have to deal with.

"Completely, and several times during my career," replied Pogba, when asked if he had experienced depression in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro.

"I have been through it, but we don't talk about it. Sometimes you don't even know you have depression, you just want to be isolated, to be all alone, these are the unmistakable signs.

"From a personal perspective, that started when I was with Jose Mourinho at Manchester. You ask yourself if there is something wrong with you, because you have never experienced these moments in your life.

"Of course we earn a lot of money and we don't complain, really. But that does not prevent you from going through these moments in your life - like the whole world - which are more difficult than others.

"In football it is not acceptable but we are not superheroes, we are only human beings."

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie

