Paul Pogba's home burgled with children inside during Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Paul Pogba's home was burgled with his children asleep inside during Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The midfielder, who was subbed on in the second half of his side's 1-0 loss at Old Trafford, which saw United knocked out of the competition 2-1 on aggregate, revealed the news on Twitter.

He said in the post that while his wife Maria Zulay Salaues was watching him play in the stadium, their two children were in the home when the intruders broke in.

"Last night our family's worst nightmare was realized when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security.

Image: Pogba was a second half sub for Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night

"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

"It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com."