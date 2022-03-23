Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder's World Cup winner's medal stolen in recent burglary

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed his World Cup winner's medal was among the items stolen during a recent burglary at his home.

The France international spoke last week of his family’s “worst nightmare” after his house was broken into while his children were asleep in their bedroom.

The incident occurred last Tuesday while Pogba was playing in Manchester United’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford and his children were in the care of their nanny.

Pogba said his family had been robbed of their “sense of safety and security”.

The 29-year-old has now given more details of how he has been affected and added that the medal he received after France won the World Cup in 2018 was stolen.

Pogba said in remarks reported by L’Equipe: “There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal.

“What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

“She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well.”

Image: Paul Pogba played a key role as France won the World Cup in 2018

Pogba is now back with his national side preparing for their upcoming friendlies against the Ivory Coast and South Africa.

He hopes the international break will refresh him following the burglary as well as rejuvenate his game after questions over his form at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who is out of contract in the summer, said: “This break gives me a real breath of fresh air.

“I want to have playing time to come back in top form at the club. Wearing this jersey, representing my country, is more than ever a source of pride.”