Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to follow up transfer interest in Manchester United forward

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign a forward this month but at this stage they are unlikely to follow up their initial interest in Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United are relaxed about the situation because Rashford is committed to the club and he effectively has two years left on his contract - one year plus an option for another year.

Rashford's representatives are believed to have held talks with PSG last week.

PSG have already signed players such as Renato Sanches, Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike this summer. They are in talks to sign Fabian Ruiz from Napoli and any more arrivals are likely to depend on more players leaving the club.

PSG have declined to comment on the reports in France this evening linking them with a move for Rashford.

Galtier 'wishing' for new striker

PSG boss Christophe Galtier, who left Nice to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes this summer, says he wants to sign a new striker this month, despite already having Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at his disposal.

"Yes, we wish the arrival of a new striker," Galtier admitted. "I repeat again, with a very busy calendar until November 13, plus the World Cup, obviously we wish this arrival.

"The club is working very hard. I repeat again that I am in direct contact with Luis Campos [PSG's football advisor] on this and that he is in direct contact with the management and our president.

"You mustn't make mistakes, you mustn't do anything, and then there are things that can be done and things that can't. Will this player make it? We have no guarantee on that.

"I know that the club will not take and pile up a player, it must be a real added value and the club is working in this direction.

"But whether by the end of the transfer window an offensive player will arrive I cannot confirm, but the club is working hard on this position."

'Rashford a long-term target for PSG'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"The feeling is that PSG won't be signing any more players unless they can sell. Quite a few deals would need to fall into place for that to happen.

"There was some initial interest in Marcus Rashford, but we're being told that they won't be following that up.

"If you look at United's forwards, they have injury problems. Anthony Martial missed the game against Brighton, we all know that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave.

"They're looking to sign another forward, so it would be very surprising if they were going to let Rashford go."

Can Man Utd afford to let Rashford go?

Sky Sports News senior reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"United are under no pressure to sell with that option to extend his contract by a further year.

"Given the issues they've got with the forward line right now with injuries and the saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, I don't know whether Manchester United would be in a position of even contemplating losing another of their forward line, not least Marcus Rashford."

Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack.

Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian Eriksen already this summer, but the Dutchman has been unable to strengthen his front line yet.

With Anthony Martial currently injured and concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo's future, United are looking for more options up front.

They missed out on striker Benjamin Sesko, who will join RB Leipzig next summer, and recently withdrew their interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic.

United have spent much of the window chasing their primary forward target Antony, but it had long emerged that Ajax plan to keep him and would expect just shy of £70m for that to change.

Gakpo, currently managed by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, has emerged as a more long-term solution to the lack of quality options in the forward department.

The Netherlands international is a product of PSV's academy and scored 21 goals in 47 games last season.

'Gakpo a player Ten Hag knows'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy on The Transfer Show:

"Manchester United are priming an offer for PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

"They have long said they have alternative attacking targets. It will surprise no one when I say this is a player Erik ten Hag knows, as I said it is the manager driving their recruitment process.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy being in the PSV dugout might help smooth matters. PSV have had a public stance that they would like to keep their key players, but ultimately they know if a club comes in with major financial resources, they wouldn't be able to decline that."

