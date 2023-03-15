Eintracht Frankfurt braced for Randal Kolo Muani bid from Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Eintracht Frankfurt are braced for an offer from Manchester United for France striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer, according to reports in Germany.

Lionel Messi is being lined up for a £194m-per-year deal to move to Saudi Arabia if he is unable to agree terms on an extended contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United will head to the United States on tour this summer, with a possible trip to Las Vegas and a friendly against Wrexham being mooted.

A Marseille supporter has commenced a bizarre hunger strike outside the club's training complex in an effort to get them to sell defender Leonardo Balerdi.

Barcelona have launched a special limited-edition kit ahead of their El Clasico clash with Real Madrid on Sunday, featuring the logo of Catalan singer Rosalia - it will cost around £350.

Former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, who says his top-flight career was ended by an unnecessary operation, is suing a surgeon for millions.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's stolen Africa Cup of Nations medal has been recovered by police after his villa was burgled in Cairo.

Stan Kroenke is set to be ruled out of hosting the 2026 World Cup Final - because the pitch at his £4.1bn SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is too small.

Roma star Chris Smalling is holding talks for a new contract shortly after handing in a transfer request, reports suggest.

Chelsea have enquired about Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, with the Blues having the edge over Paris Saint Germain, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Julian Alvarez is set to sign a new Manchester City contract

Julian Alvarez is set to sign a new contract at Manchester City which will double his wages to around £100,000-per-week over the next five years.

Harry Winks says he has no idea what his future holds at Tottenham as nobody from the club has contacted him during his loan spell in Serie A with Sampdoria.

Karim Benzema is set to give Real Madrid a boost ahead of this week's Clasico against Barcelona after reaching a verbal agreement on fresh contract terms.

France's losing World Cup finalists will each earn around £450,000 from the tournament in Qatar despite failing to beat Argentina to lift the Jules Rimet trophy.

Sheffield Wednesday have challenged the stadium capacity reduction imposed on them after a safety review heard of overcrowding.

Those in the hunt for Manchester United have been told they have 10 days to submit their next bid.

Germany's sporting director and World Cup winner Rudi Voller has called for the country's football teams to stop wearing the OneLove armband.

Barcelona are reportedly considering adopting the strategy used by PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe in order to sign Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque.

Owen Farrell is set to reclaim the England No 10 shirt for the Six Nations finale against Ireland, with Manu Tuilagi also likely to be recalled.

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Pogba is facing a career crossroads as his return to Juventus is turning more and more sour.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has completed the first billion dollar deal of his business career after selling wireless firm Mint Mobile to T-Mobile for $1.35bn (£1.12bn).

Liverpool have recently had both Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos "in reach" but been unable to complete moves for the Real Madrid stars.

Ian Wright feels Arsenal have "hit the jackpot" after signing Leandro Trossard in January following the collapse of their deal to sign now-Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Lionel Messi's father Jorge arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after the PSG star was offered a transfer proposal that would put him in the same wage bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Matteo Guendouzi has confronted a fan who has begun a hunger strike in an effort to force Leonardo Balerdi out of Marseille.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England manager Gareth Southgate is losing another member of his backroom staff, with performance psychologist Ian Mitchell joining Chris Powell in departing his role.

The BBC is set to face competition from rival broadcasters for their £211m Match of the Day Premier League rights package which has belonged to them since 2004.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gustavo Scarpa is back in England but not in the right mental state to return to action yet after returning to Brazil to attend court hearings over a cryptocurrency scam which has cost him a reported £1m.

As many as eight groups are in talks with Manchester United about the future ownership of the club.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom had a day to remember, with his side's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace coming after Energumene's win at the Cheltenham Festival, which included a betting coup worth a reported £830,000.

Eton and Harrow will face one another on the hallowed turf at Lord's after the MCC backed down on a controversial proposal to move the match away from the home of cricket.

THE GUARDIAN

Image: Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani (centre) and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (right) are both leading bids to buy Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is emerging as favourite to buy Manchester United amid reports that the Glazer family has so far failed to warm to INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

THE ATHLETIC

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be included in Portugal's squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been called up to the Sweden national team for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan, despite making just three appearances this season.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed the governing body is considering allowing clubs with the same owners to play in the Champions League - a move that could have an impact on the takeover of Manchester United.

Carlo Ancelotti believes Vinicius Junior is the best player in the world after the forward helped Real Madrid defeat Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in their Champions League last-16 tie.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is lining up another swoop on former club Ajax, this time to sign teenager Amourricho van Axel Dongen.

THE TIMES

Gianni Infantino is facing a silent protest from at least one federation when he is elected by acclaim for another four years as FIFA's president, as the Norwegian FA demands change.

Manny Pacquiao has emerged as a potential shock opponent for Conor Benn when he returns from his drugs test saga.

DAILY RECORD

American businesswoman Kyle Fox has ended her Rangers takeover bid after shareholders in the Ibrox club gave her proposal the short shrift.