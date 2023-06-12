Mason Mount: Man Utd to make formal bid for Chelsea midfielder but a gap in valuation still exists

Manchester United are expected to make a formal bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount soon, but a gap in valuation still exists.

Talks are continuing between the two clubs over the 24-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2024.

United have a price in mind for Mount and will not overpay for the Chelsea academy graduate as he heads into the final year of his current deal.

The club has other targets if the move doesn't happen, with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo a player United have a long-standing interest in.

It is thought they have asked to be "kept informed" on any developments regarding the future of the in-demand 21-year-old.

United also like West Ham captain Declan Rice, who is expected to leave the club this summer, although how much they can spend could be dictated by money generated from departures and the outcome of the ongoing takeover process.

United's number one priority is to bring in at least one striker, but it's increasingly unlikely they will make a move for Harry Kane as Tottenham do not want to sell the player, especially not to a Premier League rival.

United have made initial contacts over the availability of Atalanta's Rasmus Hojland and are keeping an eye on Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, among others.

The club is in the market for a central defender should there be departures in that position.

The representatives of Napoli's Min-Jae Kim know about United's interest in the 26-year-old, who is thought to have a release clause of £42m that kicks in on July 1 for 15 days.

Monaco's Axel Disasi is another player United are said to be looking at and the France international wants the move.

Costa and Raya among potential De Gea replacements

Meanwhile, the goalkeeping situation at United remains unresolved, with David de Gea's new contract not yet signed off.

The club are doing due diligence on a number of 'keepers, including Porto's Diogo Costa and Brentford's David Raya.

Even if De Gea stays, manager Erik ten Hag will not guarantee he will be the No 1 next season as he wants healthy competition in all positions.

The futures of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Fred are all under discussion. Ultimately, it will be down to the players if they want to leave or not as they are under contract, but potential game time will be a big factor in what they decide to do.

