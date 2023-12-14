Serhou Guirassy: Man Utd monitoring VfB Stuttgart striker ahead of January transfer window

Manchester United are monitoring VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Sky Germany are reporting the 27-year-old can leave the German side in January for less than €20m (£17.25m).

Guirassy is having an impressive campaign in Germany, scoring 18 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season after scoring 14 goals in 29 appearances last season.

His goals have helped Stuttgart climb to third in the Bundesliga, one point behind Bayern Munich, who they face on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 6.30pm).

United are keen to bolster their front line in January with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial the only central striker options for Erik ten Hag.

Hojlund is yet to score in the Premier League for the club, while reports suggest Martial could leave in the summer.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure after overseeing three defeats in United's last four matches, including Tuesday's loss at home to Bayern Munich that saw them exit Europe.

Next up for United is a trip to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, and they are huge outsiders to claim victory at Anfield, with Liverpool a point clear at the top of the Premier League - five places and 10 points above Ten Hag's side.

Would Guirassy fit the Premier League?

Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on Sky Sports News:

"Absolutely. He is very strong physically.

"He knows how to score and he is known as a leading figure in the dressing room.

"However, what you do have to say is that it is a very good first season. So, there is a chance it is a one-season wonder but I'm not sure that will be the case.

"He's a good age, very experienced and very focused. He also has good and tough management in the background."

Image: Werner would prefer to assess his summer options

Last month, Sky Germany reported Man Utd wanted former Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

Werner is not satisfied with his situation at RB Leipzig - but the player's preference at this stage is to stay at least until next summer.

The report claims that United's interest in Werner should be monitored over the coming weeks ahead of the January transfer window.

Sky Germany reports that Erik ten Hag's side have already enquired about Werner's availability, but no offer has been made and there have been no negotiations at this stage.

Since returning to the Bundesliga for £25.3m in August 2022, Werner has scored 16 goals in his first season but has only managed to score twice in 13 games this term.

Werner has not featured for Germany this season since Julian Nagelsmann took over the helm, with his last appearance for the national team coming last summer in the Nations League.

When does the January window open?

The transfer window opens on Monday January 1, 2024 and will close at 11pm on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

