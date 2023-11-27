Timo Werner: Manchester United 'express interest' in signing former Chelsea striker with RB Leipzig frontman on January wishlist

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner is wanted by Manchester United, Sky Germany is reporting.

Werner is not satisfied with his situation at RB Leipzig - but the player's preference at this stage is to stay at least until next summer.

The report claims that United's interest in Werner should be monitored over the coming weeks ahead of the January transfer window.

Sky Germany reports that Erik ten Hag's side have already enquired about Werner's availability, but no offer has been made and there have been no negotiations at this stage.

Werner - who is in Manchester this week as Leipzig face Champions League holders Man City at the Etihad - has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the LaLiga club have cooled their interest.

Image: Werner would prefer to assess his summer options

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Leipzig in July 2020 for £45m but scored just 10 Premier League goals in 56 appearances before rejoining his former club.

Since returning to the Bundesliga for £25.3m in August 2022, Werner has scored 16 goals in his first season but has only managed to score twice in 13 games this term.

Werner has not featured for Germany this season since Julian Nagelsmann took over the helm, with his last appearance for the national team coming last summer in the Nations League.

