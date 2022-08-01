Timo Werner: RB Leipzig increasingly confident of re-signing Chelsea striker

RB Leipzig are growing increasingly confident they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany.

Talks between the two clubs are running 'at full speed' and the Bundesliga club are exploring all possibilities, whether it be a loan or permanent deal.

Chelsea signed the 26-year-old two years ago from Leipzig, but he has been unable to replicate the goal-scoring form which prompted the Blues to activate his £45m release clause.

Werner is said to be keen on the move as he wants to get regular game time to secure a starting spot in Hansi Flick's Germany team at the World Cup in November.

His relationship with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is also said to be an issue, although Tuchel is understood to be unwilling to let the forward leave.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea forward Timo Werner could be on the move this summer with frequent speculation on his future, take a look at his best goals in the Premier League

Juventus are also interested in Werner if they can't wrap up a deal for main target Alvaro Morata, according to Sky in Italy.

RB Leipzig head coach Domenico Tedesco did not want to comment on a possible Werner deal before the German Super Cup final on Saturday.

Werner has scored 23 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, but he only started 15 Premier League games last season, scoring four times.

Chelsea in advanced Cucurella talks

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and are willing to pay the £50m asking price for the Manchester City target.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show's panel explain why Brighton's Marc Cucurella could be heading to Chelsea, after a proposed move to Manchester City failed to materialise

The Spaniard handed in a transfer request on Friday in a bid to push through a move to City but the Premier League champions will not pay Brighton's asking price, with Chelsea now in pole position to sign the 24-year-old.

The Seagulls had previously rejected a £30m bid for the full-back from Pep Guardiola's side, who are looking for a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko after he joined Arsenal.

Cucurella enjoyed a hugely successful first Premier League season after joining from Getafe in a deal worth around £15m last summer and was named Brighton's player of the season.

Brighton do not want to let Cucurella leave and it would take a huge offer for them to sell as he has four years remaining on his contract at the Amex. However, the left-back has now pushed for a move by asking to be sold.

Sky in Italy: Napoli in Kepa talks

Napoli are in talks with Chelsea over the loan signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Sky in Italy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought on for the penalties but after failing to save any of Liverpool's 11 kicks, he skied his own to hand Jurgen Klopp's side victory

The west London club have indicated they will pay three-quarters of his salary, with discussions centring around a number of bonuses that Chelsea are asking for as part of the deal.

Napoli are currently reluctant to pay them and intermediaries involved in the deal are working to find a solution.

Chelsea paid a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper by signing Kepa for £71.6m from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018.

But the 27-year-old has failed to impress during his time at Stamford Bridge, having made just four Premier League appearances last season as the club's second-choice behind Edouard Mendy.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.