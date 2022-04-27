Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham after initially missing out on the winger on Deadline Day in January. It is understood that the 19-year-old will move to Anfield this summer on a five-year contract (Sky Sports, April 7).

Liverpool could hijack Manchester United's attempts to bring Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to the Premier League as the Merseysiders have reportedly made initial contact with the player's entourage (Daily Express, April 27).

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to increase Jude Bellingham's responsibility in efforts to ward off interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid (Daily Express, April 21); Liverpool have 'sounded out' Barcelona's Gavi over a potential summer transfer switch, with the La Liga side sweating over the teenager's future. The midfielder is yet to renew his contract beyond 2023 and is wanted by practically all of Europe's top clubs (Daily Express, April 18).

Image: Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool are targeting Calvin Ramsay with the Aberdeen right-back wanted as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold (The Sun, April 17); Liverpool could target Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi as a possible replacement for Divock Origi if he leaves Anfield this summer (Daily Mail, April 16); Liverpool are ready to join the battle to sign Torino star Gleison Bremer, who is also wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United (The Sun, April 14).

Liverpool are monitoring Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma as a potential replacement for Senegalese star Sadio Mane (The Sun, April 8); Serge Gnabry is reportedly considering his future at Bayern Munich with Real Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool all interested in the former Arsenal flop who has flourished in the Bundesliga (Daily Mirror, April 5).

Image: RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi could be a possible replacement for Divock Origi

The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set to leave for AC Milan on a free transfer in the summer (Daily Mail, April 16); Fulham want to keep Liverpool defender Neco Williams on loan next season after an impressive set of performances took them to the brink of a return to the Premier League (Daily Telegraph, April 16).

Steven Gerrard is set to oversee a squad overhaul at Aston Villa this summer, with surprise names including Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings potentially up for grabs, as he plots a move for Liverpool's Joe Gomez (Daily Mirror, April 10).

Liverpool contract news

Mohamed Salah says it is not the right time to talk about his contract situation at Liverpool with the club looking to secure a historic quadruple (Sky Sports, April 9); Salah has strongly implied he wants to stay at Anfield - adding money is not everything when it comes to extending his stay on Merseyside (FourFourTwo, April 23).

Salah is now close to agreeing a new contract that will keep him at Liverpool until the end of his career (Daily Mirror, April 2); Salah will commit his future to Liverpool, according to the Egyptian sports minister (The Sun, April 6).

Confirmed Liverpool signings

Will appear here.

Confirmed Liverpool departures

Will appear here.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.