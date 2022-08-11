Harvey Elliott signs new Liverpool deal until 2027

Harvey Elliott has signed a five-year contract extension at Liverpool; forward is now tied to the club until 2027
Harvey Elliott has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool that will keep the forward at the club until the summer of 2027.
Elliott, 19, joined Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019 and only signed a new deal with the club a year ago.
However, despite suffering a serious ankle injury at Leeds United last September, Elliott regained full fitness in time to be involved in Liverpool's quest to win an historic quadruple in the second half of last season.
Now the England U21 international has been rewarded with a five-year contract extension as he looks to break back into the Liverpool first team.
