Cody Gakpo: Liverpool reach agreement to sign Netherlands international from PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch club have announced.

The transfer fee is between £35m and £45m.

A PSV statement on Monday said: "PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

"The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer."

Gakpo's stock increased at the World Cup with three goals in five appearances before the Netherlands were knocked out at the quarter-final stage on penalties to Argentina.

Image: Cody Gakpo is top of the goal and assist charts in the Eredivisie this season

Manchester United had shown interest in Gakpo in the summer before pursuing a deal for Antony from Ajax.

Before PSV released their statement, it was understood Liverpool were in advanced talks with PSV about the transfer as they looked to bring in another attacking player following long-term injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool moved up to sixth in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in a hugely entertaining game at Villa Park.

The transfer window opens on Sunday January 1 2023 for clubs in England and Scotland and if all the necessary paperwork is completed then Gakpo could be in line for a Liverpool debut on January 2, live on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports vs Brentford.

Brentford

Liverpool Monday 2nd January 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Analysis: Gakpo has all the attributes to reach the top

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

During the World Cup, the Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal said "Cody Gakpo has everything it takes to become a star" and the forward certainly looks like he is on the fast track to the top of the game after backing up his brilliant Eredivisie form in Qatar.

A goal in each group stage game - one with his head, one with his left foot and one with his right foot - was testament to his rapidly improving play in the final third, appetite for the big stage and versatility. His standout performances for Van Gaal came as a centre forward or No10. At PSV he has shone as a left winger, cutting inside.

But those traits haven't come about by chance - Gakpo is meticulous about his development, even hiring a personal tactics coach to analyse his game. His steadily rising goals- and assists-per-90 minutes stats for his club show that extra homework is paying off.

That mentality will have impressed his suitors as much as his league-topping tally of goals and assists. At 23, Gakpo is already at a high level - but has the determination to get even better. That makes him an attractive investment.

Pace and drive running in off the flank; power and precision in his shooting; creativity as the Eredivisie's top chance creator; skill and speed with his dribbling; aerial threat, as he showed against Senegal… Gakpo has all the attributes required of a modern forward and after his perfect treble at the World Cup had clubs across Europe scrambling for his signature before Liverpool won the race.