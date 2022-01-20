Matt Turner: Arsenal in talks to sign USA goalkeeper from New England Revolution

Arsenal are in talks with Major League Soccer side New England Revolution over signing USA goalkeeper Matt Turner.

One source has told Sky Sports News that a bid worth around £5m has already been submitted by Arsenal for the 27-year-old.

Turner, who was voted the MLS goalkeeper of the season for 2021, has been vying with Manchester City stopper Zack Steffen to be USA No 1.

If Arsenal were able to secure a deal for Turner, it would likely spell the end of Bernd Leno's time at the Emirates, with the German having been demoted to a backup role following Aaron Ramsdale's summer arrival.

Image: Turner has established himself as a contender for the USA number one jersey

Turner made his international debut in July 2021, but six clean sheets in his first seven appearances saw him quickly establish himself as a contender for the starting role.

New England Revolution finished top of the MLS Eastern Conference last season, but were knocked out by New York City in the playoff semi-finals.

