Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker says his 'heart is absolutely fine' as PSG, Juve and AC Milan enquire over his availability

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his "heart is absolutely fine" following medical checks, as PSG, Juventus and AC Milan all enquire over the Arsenal striker's availability

The 32-year-old recently returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations for medical examinations after being diagnosed with heart lesions following a positive coronavirus test.

Following the medical check-up, Aubameyang posted on Instagram: "I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy!!

"Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I'm already back at it."

Sky Sports News has been told Aubameyang was given the all-clear after an MRI scan and an Electrocardiogram (ECG).

It has yet to be decided whether the Gabon captain will return to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, with The Panthers set to face Burkina Faso on Sunday in the last 16. Aubameyang is yet to feature in the tournament for Gabon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With reports of a possible exit for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, we take a look back at some of his best Premier League goals for Arsenal.

PSG, Juve and AC Milan make Auba enquiries

Aubameyang's Arsenal future is also unclear with the club willing to consider offers this month for their former skipper, who was stripped of the captaincy in December after a disciplinary breach.

Several European clubs have enquired about Aubameyang's availability including AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Sevilla.

On Wednesday, Sky Sports News reported Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have offered to sign Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have offered to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season.

Al Nassr's loan offer also includes an obligation to buy.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund striker has 18 months left on his Arsenal contract and an exit in this transfer window would represent a saving of around £25m in wages for the rest of his contract.

Aubameyang has not featured for Arteta's side since the club's 2-1 defeat to Everton in the Premier League on December 6.

He has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season and scored four league goals.

