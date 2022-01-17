Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Gabon send Arsenal forward back to Premier League club for medical checks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been sent back to Arsenal by Gabon for medical examinations after he was diagnosed with heart lesions.

The 32-year-old had recently been infected with Covid-19, but has returned to training since and felt healthy.

Arsenal are still waiting for confirmation from the Gabon Football Federation.

Arsenal last week said they had been in touch with Aubameyang and are confident his condition is not serious.

Aubameyang did not feature in either of Gabon's first two group games at this year's AFCON.

The forward tested positive for coronavirus on his arrival in Cameroon for the tournament, but he returned a negative test last week before training on Thursday.

Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, were shown to have "cardiac lesions" following bouts of Covid-19.

Gabon's final group game is against Morocco on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal after being stripped of the club captaincy in December following a disciplinary breach.

He last played for the Gunners on December 6, during a five-minute appearance as a substitute in the defeat at Everton.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

