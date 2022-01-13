AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.
Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.
Friday at AFCON
Morocco are looking for back-to-back wins from their opening two games at the Africa Cup of Nations, but head coach Vahid Halilhodzic has voiced his concerns regarding the fitness of several players.
Halilhodzic's squad are struggling with Covid and injury concerns ahead of their Group C match against tournament debutants Comoros, a team ranked 132nd in the world.
Morocco beat Ghana 1-0 in their opening match and victory at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Friday should secure qualification to the knockout stage.
Ghana seek to kickstart their campaign when they take on Gabon in the other Group C fixture in Yaounde.
Elsewhere on Friday, Guinea take on Senegal, whose head coach Aliou Cisse says the coronavirus had taken a heavy toll on his squad as he looked ahead to their second Group B game at the Africa Cup of Nations.
"I want to say that our big players have been affected by Covid," Cisse said. "We have chosen 27 players, there are more probable starting eleven lists, but for sure we are unbalanced due to many absentees.
"Playing football in empty stadiums is not nice, in this Africa Cup it is really sad to see empty stands.
"This is not nice psychologically, then of course the mental aspects of this pandemic, the prevention of the players and constantly asking them to keep their masks on, (it's) not easy to leave their clubs, their families and to stay in a closed room waiting to be told you are either positive or negative."
Malawi face Zimbabwe in the other game in Group B in Bafoussam.
AFCON 2021 groups
Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia
Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe
Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco
Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan
Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone
Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia
AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results
Sunday January 9
Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
Monday January 10
Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
Tuesday January 11
Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Wednesday January 12
Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
Thursday January 13
Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
Friday January 14
Group B: Senegal vs Guinea, 1pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Group B: Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Morocco vs Comoros, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Group C: Gabon vs Ghana, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Saturday January 15
Group D: Nigeria vs Sudan, 4pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports
Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Sunday January 16
Group F: Gambia vs Mali, 1pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Mix
Group E: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Group F: Tunisia vs Mauritania, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Mix
Group E: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Mix
Monday January 17
Group A: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Tuesday January 18
Group B: Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Group B: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Wednesday January 19
Group D: Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Thursday January 20
Group E: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Group E: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Group F: Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results
Sunday January 23
Game 1: Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Game 2: Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Mix
Monday January 24
Game 3: Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Game 4: Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday January 25
Game 5: Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third-place, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Game 6: Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Wednesday January 26
Game 7: Group E winner vs Group D runner-up, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Game 8: Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results
Saturday January 29
Quarter-final 1: Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports
Quarter-final 2: Round-of-16 game 1 winner vs Round-of-16 game 2 winner, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday January 30
Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures and results
Wednesday February 2
Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports
Thursday February 3
Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
AFCON 2021 third-place match
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
AFCON 2021 final
Sunday February 6
Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports