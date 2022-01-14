Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe: Frank Mhango scores twice in surprise win to keep AFCON hopes alive

Frank Mhango scored twice as Malawi stunned southern African rivals Zimbabwe with a 2-1 victory to keep their Africa Cup of Nations hopes alive.

Ishmael Wadi put Zimbabwe ahead in the first half, but Mhango levelled just before the break and then added the second after 58 minutes as he took advantage of some hesitant defending and supplied a poacher's finish.

Malawi have three points from two games and lie third in the group behind Senegal and Guinea, who each have four points. Zimbabwe have lost both of their matches to date.

Malawi, whose only other win at the Cup of Nations was a 3-0 success over Algeria in 2010, play Senegal in their final Group B game at the same venue on Tuesday, while Zimbabwe will meet Guinea in Yaounde.

What's next?

